MonaCoin Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.57 million and approximately $48,969.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00002387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,616.91 or 0.07557402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000323 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00024103 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00155855 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00256893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.54 or 0.00722312 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.82 or 0.00550694 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

