Moonpot (POTS) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Moonpot (POTS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Moonpot coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. Moonpot has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $10,270.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonpot has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772327 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Moonpot
Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,124,990 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Moonpot Coin Trading
