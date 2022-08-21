Moonpot (POTS) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Moonpot (POTS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Moonpot coin can now be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC on major exchanges. Moonpot has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $10,270.00 worth of Moonpot was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonpot has traded down 3.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.25 or 0.00772327 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Moonpot

Moonpot’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,124,990 coins. Moonpot’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Moonpot Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonpot directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonpot should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonpot using one of the exchanges listed above.

