Morgan Stanley Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $51.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.89.
Global-e Online Stock Performance
Shares of GLBE stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
About Global-e Online
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
