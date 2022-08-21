Morgan Stanley Increases Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target to $51.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $70.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Global-e Online from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Global-e Online from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.89.

Get Global-e Online alerts:

Global-e Online Stock Performance

Shares of GLBE stock opened at $34.30 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $83.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average is $27.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global-e Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.01. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 50.20%. The company had revenue of $87.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 22.9% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Global-e Online by 31.6% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 42.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

(Get Rating)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global-e Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global-e Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.