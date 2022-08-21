Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.67 Million

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last seven days, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One Moss Carbon Credit coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00018666 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moss Carbon Credit has a total market capitalization of $11.43 million and $1.67 million worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,481.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003783 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128386 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032835 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00094053 BTC.
About Moss Carbon Credit
Moss Carbon Credit is a coin. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @moss_earth.
Buying and Selling Moss Carbon Credit
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using U.S. dollars.
