Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $10.03-$10.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.82 billion-$8.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.75 billion. Motorola Solutions also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $2.85-$2.90 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on Motorola Solutions to $311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Motorola Solutions to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $287.11.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $253.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.55. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.20. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 571.78% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 69,229 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $17,708,778.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,984,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.14, for a total value of $25,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,308 shares in the company, valued at $17,868,075.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,831 shares of company stock worth $51,833,556. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,070 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

