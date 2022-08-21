MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Shares Sold by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC decreased its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MP. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in MP Materials by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.3% during the first quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 0.4% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 150,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,629,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MP traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.11. 1,738,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,263,699. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 20.39, a quick ratio of 19.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MP Materials ( NYSE:MP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 49.26%. The business’s revenue was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $1,258,492.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,385,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,709,668.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MP Materials news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 31,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $1,258,492.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,385,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,709,668.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 85,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total value of $3,309,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,294,557 shares in the company, valued at $50,112,301.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,870,789 shares of company stock valued at $185,732,283 in the last 90 days. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Featured Articles

