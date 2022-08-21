MTR Co. Limited Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1365 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.

MTR Stock Performance

MTCPY stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. MTR has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $16.79.

Get MTR alerts:

About MTR

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

MTR Corporation Limited designs, constructs, operates, maintains, and invests in railways in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China, Macao, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Hong Kong Transport Operations; Hong Kong Station Commercial Businesses; Hong Kong Property Rental and Management Businesses; Hong Kong Property Development; Mainland China and International Railway, Property Rental and Management Businesses; Mainland China Property Development; and Other Businesses segments.

Receive News & Ratings for MTR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.