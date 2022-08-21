MTR Co. Limited Plans Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:MTCPY)

MTR Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MTCPY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.1365 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd.
MTR Stock Performance
MTCPY stock opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80. MTR has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $16.79.
About MTR
