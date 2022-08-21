Nahmii (NII) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $13.92 Million

Nahmii (NII) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 21st. Nahmii has a total market cap of $13.92 million and approximately $13,196.00 worth of Nahmii was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nahmii coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nahmii has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004658 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,481.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004655 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003783 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128386 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032835 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00094053 BTC.

Nahmii Coin Profile

Nahmii (CRYPTO:NII) is a coin. Nahmii’s total supply is 120,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,000,000,000 coins. Nahmii’s official Twitter account is @nahmii_io. The Reddit community for Nahmii is https://reddit.com/r/hubiinetwork.

Nahmii Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “nahmii is a Layer-2 scaling protocol for the Ethereum blockchain, which provides low latency, instant finality, and predictable fees. Using smart contracts, nahmii’s non-custodial system is designed to ensure that the user’s funds are always safe. The system is live and ready to build on today, with plans to bring nahmii’s raw scaling power to both Bitcoin and Libra in the near future. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nahmii directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nahmii should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nahmii using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

