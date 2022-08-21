Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.96 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

NGVC opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $347.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Get Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage alerts:

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $266.31 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.