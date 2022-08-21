Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Natuzzi from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th.
Shares of Natuzzi stock opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Natuzzi has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.34 million, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.76.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Natuzzi by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Natuzzi in the first quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.
Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores worldwide. It operates through two segments, Natuzzi Brand and Private Label. The company's products primarily include stationary furniture, such as sofas, loveseats, and armchairs; sectional furniture; motion furniture; sofa beds; occasional chairs, including recliners and massage chairs; home furnishing accessories, including coffee tables, lamps, rugs, and wall units; and home accessories, which include vases, mirrors, magazines racks, trays, and decorative objects.
