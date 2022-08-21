Neutrino USD Price Hits $0.98 (USDN)

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Neutrino USD has a market cap of $674.27 million and $3.65 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004558 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 689,522,893 coins and its circulating supply is 689,522,289 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Neutrino USD is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam.

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

