New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.10-$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $920.00 million-$930.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.06 million. New Relic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.07–$0.04 EPS.

New Relic Stock Performance

New Relic stock opened at $63.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.79. New Relic has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $129.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at New Relic

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other New Relic news, insider Thomas J. Lloyd sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.74, for a total transaction of $115,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,806.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,265 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,928 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Institutional investors own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

Read More

