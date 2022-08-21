New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 271,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 234,578 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NYMT opened at $2.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $2.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.85%.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

