New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.71.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on NYMT shares. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of New York Mortgage Trust to $3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 18th.
Institutional Trading of New York Mortgage Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 641.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 271,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 234,578 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in New York Mortgage Trust by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 21,543 shares in the last quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
New York Mortgage Trust Stock Performance
New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -142.85%.
New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.