Nia Impact Advisors LLC Buys 2,778 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust comprises about 2.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 14,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Digital Realty Trust

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,757 shares of company stock worth $8,049,121. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of DLR traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,061,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,644. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.63 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 107.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on DLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.14.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

