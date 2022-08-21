Nia Impact Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Seagen by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,341,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,062,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,927 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,186,000 after buying an additional 185,093 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagen in the 4th quarter worth $268,295,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $266,743,000 after buying an additional 54,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $256,852,000 after buying an additional 75,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seagen Stock Up 1.5 %

SGEN traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $171.67. 1,041,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 952,017. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.19. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SGEN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.79.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total value of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $181,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,115,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,972 shares of company stock worth $9,668,243 in the last 90 days. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

