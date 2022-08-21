Nia Impact Advisors LLC Has $3.41 Million Position in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,193 shares during the quarter. Ameresco comprises 1.7% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ameresco worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc grew its position in Ameresco by 35.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,105,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,136,000 after buying an additional 291,408 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $10,369,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameresco by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,504,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Ameresco by 32.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 398,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,534,000 after purchasing an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in Ameresco by 66.4% during the first quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,466,000 after purchasing an additional 87,700 shares during the period. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ameresco from $91.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $85.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.15.

Shares of AMRC stock traded down $5.18 on Friday, hitting $65.73. The stock had a trading volume of 188,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,717. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.73 and a twelve month high of $101.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.43.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

