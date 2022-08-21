Nia Impact Advisors LLC Purchases 45,194 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.21% of Steelcase worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in Steelcase by 42.9% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 58,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 17,468 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Steelcase by 45.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Steelcase by 5.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 198,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 5.9% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Steelcase in the first quarter worth about $310,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Insider Activity at Steelcase

In related news, CAO Lizbeth S. O’shaughnessy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $337,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 288,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,247,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Steelcase Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SCS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. 414,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,004. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.61. Steelcase Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.19 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.65 and a beta of 1.16.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $740.70 million for the quarter. Steelcase had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 341.20%.

Steelcase Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, and mobile power and screens.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.