Nia Impact Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC decreased its position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,714 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHG. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter worth $62,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 22,716.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PHG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

PHG traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,988,886. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of $18.58 and a one year high of $48.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.86 and a 200-day moving average of $26.30.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

