Nia Impact Advisors LLC Sells 41,745 Shares of Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)

Nia Impact Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,745 shares during the period. Switch comprises 3.8% of Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Nia Impact Advisors LLC’s holdings in Switch were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in Switch by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Switch by 196.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Switch in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch Stock Performance

Shares of SWCH stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,412,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,001. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.17. Switch, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Switch Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James downgraded Switch from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays downgraded Switch from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Cowen downgraded Switch from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Switch

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of Switch stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $1,326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,084,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,246,534. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,000 shares of company stock worth $4,033,200. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Switch

(Get Rating)

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.