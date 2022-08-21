NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.33-$7.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.17 billion. NICE also updated its FY22 guidance to $7.33-7.53 EPS.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock traded down $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.94. The company had a trading volume of 341,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,540. NICE has a one year low of $179.13 and a one year high of $319.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 66.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.05 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NICE

NICE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of NICE by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of NICE by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NICE in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in NICE by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.