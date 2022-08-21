NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,641 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in NIKE by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 62,413 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 28,941 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 209,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,185,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in NIKE by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 194,812 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,011,000 after purchasing an additional 49,175 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in NIKE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 21,776 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in NIKE by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 34,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 2.5 %

NKE opened at $113.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $177.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.53 and a 52 week high of $179.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.16.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.