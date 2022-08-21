NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Acquires 249,060 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 287.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,806 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 249,060 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $30,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $26,644,000 after purchasing an additional 22,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after purchasing an additional 47,359 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTSH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.40.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH opened at $68.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.90. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $63.26 and a 12 month high of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

