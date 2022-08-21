NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.24% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $23,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,310,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $110.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.41 and a 200 day moving average of $112.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $92.02 and a 1 year high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $133.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David W. Faeder purchased 10,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.