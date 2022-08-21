NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 173.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,539 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $26,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,946,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $364,271,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $352,916,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 1,550.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,515,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,414,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,071,327.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland bought 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $251,166.23. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Trading Down 2.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $135.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.66. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.41 and a 12-month high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

