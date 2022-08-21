NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 5,809 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $20,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,278,685,000 after buying an additional 5,742,286 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,095,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of General Mills by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 6,676.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 609,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,001,000 after buying an additional 600,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in General Mills by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,623,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,658,000 after buying an additional 319,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Mills news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,211,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Mills Price Performance

NYSE GIS opened at $77.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.63. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.67 and a 52-week high of $78.36.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

