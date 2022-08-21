NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Buys 7,734 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $22,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in CBRE Group by 65.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group Price Performance

In other news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,704,017.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $84.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.86. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $111.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.