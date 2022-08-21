NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 147.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,319 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Marriott International worth $36,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Marriott International by 1,261.5% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Barclays lifted their target price on Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.15.

Marriott International Trading Down 2.2 %

MAR opened at $161.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.02 and a 52 week high of $195.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.47 and a 200-day moving average of $163.12.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.25. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Marriott International’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In related news, Director Debra L. Lee sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $367,438.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,224 shares in the company, valued at $209,671.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

