NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,206 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $29,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.33.

In other Public Storage news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

PSA stock opened at $351.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $321.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $346.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.34. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 68.14%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

