NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $24.42 Million Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 236,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 74,672 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $24,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in TransUnion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,038,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,345,000 after buying an additional 53,508 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,546,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 223.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,282,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,212,000 after acquiring an additional 76,672 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total transaction of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,981,482.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.67. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $72.26 and a 1 year high of $125.35. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial cut their price target on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

TransUnion Profile

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

