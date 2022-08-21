NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Has $27.56 Million Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 315,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,381 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $27,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS opened at $90.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67. The company has a market capitalization of $154.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.41. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

