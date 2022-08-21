NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Lowers Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 55,595 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Humana were worth $21,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 10,555 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $1,087,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Humana by 135.2% during the first quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Humana by 7.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 99,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares during the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.63.

NYSE:HUM opened at $499.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $351.20 and a fifty-two week high of $502.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $473.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $451.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

