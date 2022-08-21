NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Purchases 61,246 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 280,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,246 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $23,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 65,467 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSM opened at $85.55 on Friday. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.69 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $958.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

MSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Stephens lowered their price target on MSC Industrial Direct to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. William Blair lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,975.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 8,057 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $684,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total value of $617,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,975.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,059 shares of company stock worth $3,052,688 in the last three months. 28.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

