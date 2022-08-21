NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,749 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $19,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 184,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,007,000 after buying an additional 36,636 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 383,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total value of $205,643.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.2 %

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.41 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $66.97 and a twelve month high of $92.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. The company has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Otis Worldwide Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

