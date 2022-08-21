NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Reduces Holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $20,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,697,000 after purchasing an additional 27,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RGA. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.27.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.5 %

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RGA opened at $129.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.82. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $3.08. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

