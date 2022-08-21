NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 1,704 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,704 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $35,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 136 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares in the company, valued at $4,864,452. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,245.00, for a total value of $498,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,308.00, for a total value of $73,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,864,452. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,789 shares of company stock worth $58,244,497 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 1.8 %

MTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,298.25.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,333.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,227.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,302.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,082.78 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.