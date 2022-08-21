NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 24,822 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,822 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.18% of Conagra Brands worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 30,750 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $35.40 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $36.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.03.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 71.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

