NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 29,202 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 181,499 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 29,202 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in American Express were worth $33,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $377,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in American Express by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in American Express by 421.5% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 50.4% in the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $667,353.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $162.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.03 and its 200 day moving average is $167.75. The company has a market cap of $121.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.