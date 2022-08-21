NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Sells 67,578 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. reduced its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 296,987 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 67,578 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned 0.12% of Cheniere Energy worth $41,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.68 and a 52-week high of $167.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 1.26.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.74 by ($0.84). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.30) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on LNG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Cheniere Energy from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $159.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.