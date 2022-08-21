NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. Trims Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lessened its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 882,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,822 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $29,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 456.0% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 37,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 30,750 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE CAG opened at $35.40 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 2nd. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.74%.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.06 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

About Conagra Brands

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.