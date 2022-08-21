North American Construction Group Ltd. Buys 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,638.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,393,192.20.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

On Wednesday, August 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.31 per share, for a total transaction of C$273,336.28.

On Monday, August 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,331.54.

On Friday, August 12th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.23 per share, with a total value of C$290,820.42.

On Wednesday, August 10th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$15.28 per share, with a total value of C$291,786.88.

On Monday, August 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.87 per share, with a total value of C$283,953.97.

On Thursday, August 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.27 per share, with a total value of C$272,614.30.

On Tuesday, August 2nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.34 per share, with a total value of C$273,976.13.

North American Construction Group Stock Performance

NOA traded down C$0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting C$14.60. The stock had a trading volume of 38,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,313. The firm has a market cap of C$396.76 million and a PE ratio of 9.07. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$13.55 and a 12 month high of C$22.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$14.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$16.76.

North American Construction Group Announces Dividend

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$168.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.70 million. Analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.3667578 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 19.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of North American Construction Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.78.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

Featured Stories

