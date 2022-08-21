Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $471.30.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NOC stock opened at $490.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. Northrop Grumman has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20. The company has a market capitalization of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 19.26%.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the first quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

