Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,143 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,599 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $16,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. HYA Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC opened at $490.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $344.89 and a 12-month high of $497.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $467.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.64.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOC. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $468.18.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.