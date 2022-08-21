NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.44-$0.46 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.65 million.

NortonLifeLock Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $23.54 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $30.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.50 and its 200-day moving average is $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.70.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

NortonLifeLock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at NortonLifeLock

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NLOK. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price target on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut NortonLifeLock from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NortonLifeLock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.40.

In other news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld acquired 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,491,772.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.03 per share, with a total value of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,608,458.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 1,047.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,981,000 after acquiring an additional 7,468,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,314,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,188 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 601.7% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,077,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after buying an additional 923,657 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,222,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 194.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 733,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 484,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.