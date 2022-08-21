NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Bought by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NS. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,978,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $237,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,918 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,872,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $204,415,000 after acquiring an additional 442,571 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,382,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,775,000 after acquiring an additional 147,497 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,963,000 after acquiring an additional 489,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in NuStar Energy by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 580,208 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 62,543 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NS traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 310,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.66, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.84 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.04.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is currently -122.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.