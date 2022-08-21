NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,539 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $9.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,158,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,415,344. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average of $201.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $446.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $140.55 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.03.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.