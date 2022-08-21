Nvwm LLC Acquires 9,890 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 160.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,062 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 9,890 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MPC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37,686 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 287,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after buying an additional 107,185 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 44,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 217,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,934,000 after buying an additional 25,656 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $100.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,237,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,270,256. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.76. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $53.47 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.96.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 20.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.68%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares in the company, valued at $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

