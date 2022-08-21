Nvwm LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 442.9% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of WMT stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $137.02. 7,639,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,490,532. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $375.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total value of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481,935 shares of company stock valued at $206,295,199 over the last three months. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

