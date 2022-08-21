Nvwm LLC Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 700,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,610,000 after buying an additional 16,021 shares during the period. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 14.1% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 5.8% during the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 454,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,242,000 after acquiring an additional 6,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.00.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,353,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,893,758,901.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Eli Lilly and news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 118,856 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.73, for a total value of $35,981,276.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,353,810 shares in the company, valued at $31,893,758,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,114,591 shares of company stock worth $355,690,328 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $6.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $322.77. 3,393,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,102. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $294.00. The stock has a market cap of $306.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.48, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.52%.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

