Nvwm LLC Grows Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Nvwm LLC increased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,693 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Foundation Resource Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $662,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.51. 13,972,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,116,757. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.91.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $151,080.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

