Nvwm LLC Has $2.34 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,463 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $204,552,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,069,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 10,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.70, for a total transaction of $502,445.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.12. 12,893,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,955,657. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.66. The company has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

